Eugene C. Edwards (Gene), Oliver Springs

Eugene C. Edwards (Gene), age 93, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Gene was born May 31, 1924 in Dayton, TN. He was a long time resident of Oliver Springs and a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

Gene retired from K-25 and was a past master for the Oliver Springs Masonic Lodge for 37 years. He was a hard working man and loved tending to his garden.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosa Lee Brooks Daniels; his step-father, Herman Daniels; his wife, Jean Elaine Tunnell; a son, Gary Lee Edwards; a sister, Jane Davis Daniels and brothers: John Daniels, Lloyd Edwards, and Rob Edwards.

Gene is survived by his children: Stephen Edwards, Shelia Jackson, Robby Edwards, Ramona Brogdon, Michael Edwards, and Seymoine Schmidt; he is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to CB Helping Hands for the care provided to Gene for the past 2 years.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls and Pastor John Edwards officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 11:00 am at the New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Edwards family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

