John D. Hooker, Wartburg

John D. Hooker, age 78, of Wartburg, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, October 6,
2017 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born February 3, 1939 in
Grand Rapids, Michigan. John was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his daughter,
Kristina M. Hooker; parents, Louis E. & June C. Hunt Hooker; brothers, Richard & Paul
Hooker.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 48 years
Mary Jo Dunnabeck Hooker of Wartburg

Children
Timothy J. Hooker of Wartburg, Daniel & Gena Hooker, Beverly & Pete Roberts,
Linda & Lyle Dodge, Sara Belk and Freddie Hooker, all of Michigan

Numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren

Youngest Grandson
James D. Hooker of Wartburg

Brother
David Hooker & wife, Patsy of Michigan

Sisters
Jacqueline & William Snyder, Joanne King, Judy & Gary Root, Barbara Vertz,
Patricia & Fred Parm, all of Michigan

Brother-in-law
Joseph & Karen Dunnabeck of Michigan

Sister-in-law
Nancy White of Michigan

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 5:30 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Fraker Funeral
Home with Celebration of Life following at 5:30 pm, in the chapel with Father Michael
Sweeney presiding. Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roane
County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Online register
book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in
charge of all arrangements.

