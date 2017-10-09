Obituaries

Carrie “Sue” Myers, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Carrie “Sue” Myers, age 71, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Friday, October 6, 2017.

She was born February 22, 1946 in Kellytown. She was a lifelong resident of this area.

Sue was a member of the Clinton Church of God of Prophecy. She was affectionately known as Nana. Sue was a faithful and loving friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Florence Brown of Oliver Springs; brother, Charles Brown and sister, Gertrude Moore.

Sue leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Joe M. Myers, sons Michael Myers and wife, Rhonda and Scott Myers and wife, Melissa; grandchildren: Kristen Johnson and husband, Tyler, Lauren N. Myers, Bailey Ann Myers, Preston Myers, and Madalyn Myers; great grandchildren: Beckett L. Johnson; sister Dutchie Casteel and brothers: William Brown and Tony Brown.

The family will receive friends, Monday, October 9, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Noe officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Myers family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

