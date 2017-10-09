Obituaries

Jerry Matthiesen, Kingston

Jerry Matthiesen, age 68, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at his home. He was born December 28,

1948 in Ballinger, Texas and joined the United States Navy at the age of twenty. He served his country proudly as a

Personnelman Third Class with his last duty assignment stationed at USS Providence, transferring from the Naval Reserve

Manpower Center in Bainbridge, Maryland. Jerry retired after 17 years from Pilot Flying J as a Maintenance Office

Manager. After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and took pride in keeping a manicured lawn and growing a

beautiful garden. He loved grilling for family and friends, treasuring also the time spent watching his grandchildren play

baseball. Jerry was an avid UT Vol fan who bled Orange. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceded in

death by his father, August Adam Matthiesen; step-daughter, Angela Ann Sears.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 35 yearsBarbara Miller Matthiesen of Kingston

Precious MotherDorine Sturm of Sugarland, TX

ChildrenKimberly Key & husband, Charles of Kingston

Christopher Matthiesen & wife, Alice of Ashburn, VA

Michael Matthiesen & wife, Charlie of N. Houston, TX

Chad Sears & wife, Kristen of Kingston

GrandchildrenKayla Matthiesen, Charles Key, III., Nathan Matthiesen,

Austin Key, Hannah Sears, and Angela Sears

Several step-grandchildren

BrothersSteven Matthiesen & wife, Jennifer

Dennis Matthiesen & wife, Dee

Danny Matthiesen & wife, Nena

Ronnie & Wayne Matthiesen, all of Texas

Brother-in-lawMichael Bilyeu & wife, Debbie of Texas

Sisters-in-lawCheryl Baker & husband, Mitch of Knoxville

Jackie Farris & husband, Jay of Texas

Patti Casey & husband, Glenn of Knoxville

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Monday, October 9, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral service will

be 1:00 pm, Tuesday in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home with Jay Cash officiating. Interment will follow the service at

Dogwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral

Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

