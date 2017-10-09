Obituaries

Darren Steinmetz, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Darren Steinmetz, age 53, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at

Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his parents,

Donald Eugene DeFord & Carole DeFord; sister, Roschelle Steinmetz Goodpasture; and

nephew, Russell Greg Glenn Steinmetz.

Darren is survived by his wife, Melissa Peters; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Dawn

Steinmetz; brother, Jamel Steinmetz; nephews, Tristan Steinmetz, Tyler Steinmetz, and Gene

Steinmetz; aunt and uncle, Donna & Gary Scheerer, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins

and extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 4 – 6 p.m. on

Thursday, October 12, 2017; a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Matthew Peters

and Matt Edwards officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Steinmetz

family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

