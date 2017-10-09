Obituaries
Darren Steinmetz, Harriman
Darren Steinmetz, age 53, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at
Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his parents,
Donald Eugene DeFord & Carole DeFord; sister, Roschelle Steinmetz Goodpasture; and
nephew, Russell Greg Glenn Steinmetz.
Darren is survived by his wife, Melissa Peters; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Dawn
Steinmetz; brother, Jamel Steinmetz; nephews, Tristan Steinmetz, Tyler Steinmetz, and Gene
Steinmetz; aunt and uncle, Donna & Gary Scheerer, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins
and extended family members.
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 4 – 6 p.m. on
Thursday, October 12, 2017; a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Matthew Peters
and Matt Edwards officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Steinmetz
