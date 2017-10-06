Obituaries

Reba G. Lowe Hall, Kingston

Reba G. Lowe Hall age 75 of Kingston passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at her home. She was

of the Baptist Faith. Reba enjoyed restoring antique cars and spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by parents Fletcher and Jeannie Martin, one brother and two sisters.

Survivors include:

Husband of 27 years Willis Hall of Kingston;

Daughters Debbie Waller of Ten Mile;

Tammy Daniels of Ten Mile;

Connie Lowe of Ten Mile;

Son Dennie Lowe of Chattanooga;

Step daughter April Webb Hall of Decatur;

Grandchildren Justin Daniels; Samantha Boyd; Cordus Wayne Waller; Timothy Bryan Waller;

Haley Nashea Waller; Isaac Lands; Kenneth Randall Miles; Jacob Lewallen;

Great grandchildren Cohen Lee Boyd; Reagan Olivia Lowe;

Sisters Viola Phillips; Harriett Massengill and Mrytle Smith.

Funeral 7pm Saturday October 7, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Billy Stone officiating. Burial

10am Sunday at Fairview Cemetery The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Saturday at

the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

