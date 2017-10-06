Obituaries

Manual Tinker, Oliver Springs

Manual Tinker, age 80 of Oliver Springs, passed away at Westmoreland in Knoxville, TN on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Manuel was born August 9, 1937 on Windrock and spent his entire life in this area. He worked as a coal miner, was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church, and enjoyed hunting and 4-wheeling.

He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Tinker; mother, Barbara Patterson Tinker; brothers, Harold Tinker, Buford Tinker, Merle Tinker, Ray Tinker, Gary Tinker and Junior Tinker; sisters, Joyce Shackelford, Patricia Schmidt, and Hazel Tinker.

Survivors include his children, Jeff Tinker and wife Tracy of Asheville, NC, Brian Tinker of Knoxville, Janice Campbell and fiancé Chris McLain of Maryville, Mark Tinker of Huntsville, TN, Brad Tinker and wife Kanisha of Oak Ridge, and Crystal Tinker; grandchildren, Josh Kidwell, Sr., Justin Kidwell and wife Angel, Jordan Tinker, Cody Tinker, Brooke Tinker, Natalie Tinker, Amanda Tinker, Dakota Tinker, and Ayden Carroll; great-grandchildren, Josh Kidwell Jr., Kali Kidwell, Emily Kidwell, Larry Kidwell, Dylan Hughett, Sullivan Tinker; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Hughett, Liam Hughett; ex-wife, Sallie Tinker; brother, Lowell Tinker and wife Louise of Oliver Springs; sisters, Bobbie Hensley and husband Wilburn of Oliver Springs; Linda Wakefield and husband Larry of Oak Ridge; Wilma Reynolds and husband Kenneth of Oak Ridge, and Kathy Tinker of Nashville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Josh Kidwell Sr., Justin Kidwell, Josh Kidwell Jr., Dylan Hughett, Cody Tinker, Jordan Tinker, and Tanner Binkley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home for the funeral.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2017 at Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tinker family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

