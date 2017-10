Obituaries

Priscilla Jean Teague, Rockwood

Priscilla Jean Teague, age 89, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at her

residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Teague was a Member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church in

Rockwood. She was a graduate Rockwood High School Class of 1946. She was Retired from K-25 Dept. of Energy

in Oak Ridge, Tennessee with 45+ years of service. She was member of the Roane Republican Women’s Club.

Above all, she enjoyed spending time with Family and Friends. Pricilla also loved to Travel. She was preceded in

death by Parents: William “Will” & Tennie Teague; Brothers: Robby Nell Teague, Clyde Ernest Teague, William

Nelson Teague, John Charles Teague, Spencer Lea Teague, Thomas Allen Teague, and James Arthur Teague;

Sisters: Robbie Teague, Annie Teague Lane, and Callie Teague Burnette

She is survived by:

Dearest Friend: Charlotte Farmer

Nieces: Sara Elizabeth Langford, Betty Jean Brumley, Judy Lane Fauth, Sue Burnette Smith, Patsy Teague

Thornton, Peggy Teague Brown, and Linda Kay Cheek

Host of Great-Nieces, Nephews, and Other extended Family Members

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, October 7, 2017 Family and Friends will gather at Oak Grove Cemetery

in Rockwood at 12:00noon for Interment and Graveside Services with Mr. Alec Meadows, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Priscilla Jean Teague Family

