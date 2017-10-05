BBBTV12

Helen Mildred (Davis) Brooks, Harriman

Helen Mildred (Davis) Brooks, born December 10, 1926, entered into rest on October 4, 2017 at 
her residence in Bethpage, TN. She was a member of Harriman Church of God in Harriman for 
25 years. Preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Virgil Davis, her loving husband of 63 
years, PD Brooks, granddaughter Donita Brooks, three brothers and one sister. 
 
Survivors include: 
Daughters Gail (Doug) Selby of Winder, GA; 
Carol (Larry) Huckabee of Nashville, TN; 
Son Dwight (Glenda) Brooks of Louisville, TN; 
7 grandkids; several great grandkids; 
Special friend Mildred Queen of Copperhill, TN. 
 
Funeral 2pm Sunday October 8, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Ottis Ball officiating. Burial in 
Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Saturday at the Kyker 
Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com  

