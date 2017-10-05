Obituaries
Keith Douglas Grimes, Harriman
Mr. Keith Douglas Grimes, age 56 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Grimes was of the Church of Christ Faith, attending Rockwood
Church of Christ and Central Church of Christ in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Grimes worked for Sercurus
Technologies as a IT Programmer where he built his career in the IT field, and was well-respected among his
peers. Keith was a Loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, and Grandfather. His passions were Family, Music,
Fishing, Traveling, and Wildlife Photography. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico and graduated high school at
Ithaca High in Ithaca, NY. Keith never met a Stranger, and was loved by all due to his caring, humorous
personality. Keith spoke a number of languages but was fluent in Spanish.
He is survived by:
Wife: Susan Wilson Grimes of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughter: Sarah Renee Grimes of Harriman, Tennessee
Father: Joseph E. Grimes of Tahlequah, Oklahoma
Brother: Charles E. Grimes of Kupang, West Timor
2 Grandchildren: Ava Grace and Alan Layne
“Greatly Miss by all, but Never Forgotten”
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned. “Celebration of Life Memorial Service” will
held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Central Church of Christ, 1232 S. Roane St. in Harriman, Tennessee from
11:00am to 2:00pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Keith Douglas Grimes