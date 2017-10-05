Obituaries

Keith Douglas Grimes, Harriman

Mr. Keith Douglas Grimes, age 56 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Roane

Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Grimes was of the Church of Christ Faith, attending Rockwood

Church of Christ and Central Church of Christ in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Grimes worked for Sercurus

Technologies as a IT Programmer where he built his career in the IT field, and was well-respected among his

peers. Keith was a Loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, and Grandfather. His passions were Family, Music,

Fishing, Traveling, and Wildlife Photography. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico and graduated high school at

Ithaca High in Ithaca, NY. Keith never met a Stranger, and was loved by all due to his caring, humorous

personality. Keith spoke a number of languages but was fluent in Spanish.

He is survived by:

Wife: Susan Wilson Grimes of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughter: Sarah Renee Grimes of Harriman, Tennessee

Father: Joseph E. Grimes of Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Brother: Charles E. Grimes of Kupang, West Timor

2 Grandchildren: Ava Grace and Alan Layne

“Greatly Miss by all, but Never Forgotten”

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned. “Celebration of Life Memorial Service” will

held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Central Church of Christ, 1232 S. Roane St. in Harriman, Tennessee from

11:00am to 2:00pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Keith Douglas Grimes

