Obituaries
Michael Wayne Wynn, Oakdale
Mr. Michael Wayne Wynn, age 67 of Oakdale, passed away Wednesday September
27, 2017.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Wilma Wynn.
Two sisters: Bonnie Reynolds and Cathy Corral
And one grandchild.
He is survived by his three sons: Michael, Benjamin and wife Sarah and Tim Wynn.
One daughter: Amy and husband Leon Taylor
One brother: Ricky Wynn
Eleven grandchildren.
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family and friends will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman, on
Friday October 6, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at
8:00 PM with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. The graveside service will be held in the
Piney Cemetery on Saturday October 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM.
