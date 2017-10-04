Obituaries

Michael Wayne Wynn, Oakdale

Mr. Michael Wayne Wynn, age 67 of Oakdale, passed away Wednesday September

27, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Wilma Wynn.

Two sisters: Bonnie Reynolds and Cathy Corral

And one grandchild.

He is survived by his three sons: Michael, Benjamin and wife Sarah and Tim Wynn.

One daughter: Amy and husband Leon Taylor

One brother: Ricky Wynn

Eleven grandchildren.

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family and friends will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman, on

Friday October 6, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at

8:00 PM with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. The graveside service will be held in the

Piney Cemetery on Saturday October 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Wynn family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

