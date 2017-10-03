Featured

Howl-O-Ween at the UT Gardens

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Halloween-themed event for Pet Owners and Their Dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, is going to the dogs for a Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo. The event, sponsored by the UT Gardens, Knoxville, and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, caters to dogs and dog lovers and will be held Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the UT Gardens on the agricultural campus.

Enjoy a costumed pet parade emceed by Erin Donovan with Visit Knoxville. WBIR anchor John Becker is this year’s Grand Marshal. Judged categories include bad to the bone (scariest), funny bone (funniest), do(g) it yourself (homemade), pup culture (pop culture/character) and Judges’ Choice awards, including Bone-a-Fido (best in show). The event also includes an expo of educational booths, pet businesses and rescue groups. Various food trucks will be on hand for people wanting to purchase food. People are encouraged to participate in a food drive to benefit East Tennessee Spay & Neuter. They accept all varieties of dog and cat food. They also welcome dog and cat treats.

The event is free to attend. Parade preregistration is $10 per costume entry (can include multiple dogs as one costume). Preregistration ends Tuesday, Oct. 17, at midnight. Day-of registration begins at 1 p.m. and is $15 per costume entry. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is judged by locally known dog lovers. Shirts will also be available for purchase.

For additional information or to register please visit tiny.utk.edu/howloween. The UT College of Veterinary Medicine and the UT Gardens are part of the UT Institute of Agriculture. Through its mission of research, teaching and extension the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTIA) touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

