Franklin “Frank” Abston, Harriman
Mr. Franklin “Frank” Abston, age 76 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the
Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Mr. Abston was of the Baptist Faith. He was retired from
Powell-Clinch Utility District as a Supervisor of the Service Dept. with 23 years of service. Frank was an Avid U.T
Vols Fan and Nascar Racing Fan. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to camp with his Family. Above all, He was a
Devoted Companion, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend to all who knew him. Frank was preceded
in death by: Parents: Bill & Ruby Abston; 1st Wife: Donna Rae Abston; Son: Tony Ray Abston; Brothers: Huey
Abston, Harold Abston and Earl Abston; Sisters: Louise Scott, Mildred Meadows, Alice Guffy and Ruth Mitchell
He is survived by:
Sons: Kenneth Abston (Shanin) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Stephen Abston of Cincinnati, Ohio
Darrell “Tony” Abston (Jan) of Lexington, Kentucky
Special Companion: Emily Jean Elliott of Rockwood, Tennessee
Step-Son: Richard Shock of Florida
Step-Daughter: Darlene Bilbrey (Mike) of Norris, Tennessee
8 Grandchildren & 5 Great-Grandchildren
Brother: Jerry “JR” Abston of Guntersville, Alabama
Sister: Brenda Turner (Sam) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Other Extended Family Members
Many Friends in the Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, October 6, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm -7:00pm at
Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial Service will be at 7:00pm with Rev. Charles Kelley,
Officiating. Interment will be held at a Later Date in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Franklin “Frank” Abston