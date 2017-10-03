Obituaries

Franklin “Frank” Abston, Harriman

Mr. Franklin “Frank” Abston, age 76 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the

Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Mr. Abston was of the Baptist Faith. He was retired from

Powell-Clinch Utility District as a Supervisor of the Service Dept. with 23 years of service. Frank was an Avid U.T

Vols Fan and Nascar Racing Fan. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to camp with his Family. Above all, He was a

Devoted Companion, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend to all who knew him. Frank was preceded

in death by: Parents: Bill & Ruby Abston; 1st Wife: Donna Rae Abston; Son: Tony Ray Abston; Brothers: Huey

Abston, Harold Abston and Earl Abston; Sisters: Louise Scott, Mildred Meadows, Alice Guffy and Ruth Mitchell

He is survived by:

Sons: Kenneth Abston (Shanin) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Stephen Abston of Cincinnati, Ohio

Darrell “Tony” Abston (Jan) of Lexington, Kentucky

Special Companion: Emily Jean Elliott of Rockwood, Tennessee

Step-Son: Richard Shock of Florida

Step-Daughter: Darlene Bilbrey (Mike) of Norris, Tennessee

8 Grandchildren & 5 Great-Grandchildren

Brother: Jerry “JR” Abston of Guntersville, Alabama

Sister: Brenda Turner (Sam) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Other Extended Family Members

Many Friends in the Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, October 6, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm -7:00pm at

Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial Service will be at 7:00pm with Rev. Charles Kelley,

Officiating. Interment will be held at a Later Date in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Franklin “Frank” Abston

