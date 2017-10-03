Obituaries

Charlotte Ann Gaylor, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Charlotte Ann Gaylor, age 54 of Harriman, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on December 27, 1962 in Harriman. She spent her entire life in this area and belonged to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. She loved taking care of her family and making homemade crafts for people.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Shirks Swint; sister, Regina Swint; and 6 unborn babies.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Rick Gaylor of Harriman; daughter, Megan and husband Scott Burnham of Harriman; son Cody Gaylor of Harriman; father, Jim Swint and wife Judy of Rock Hill, SC; brothers, Scott and Bill Swint; grandchildren, her pride and joys, Eli James Burnham and Brianna Robyn Burnham; special father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elden and Billie Gaylor; brothers-in-law, Randy and wife Willie Ann Gaylor, Rodney and wife Terri Gaylor; sister-in-law, Robyn and husband Jonathan Johnson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and her church family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wells and the Roane Dialysis Clinic for their special love and care.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 7 PM with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will be at 11 AM on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pisgah Printing Ministry.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gaylor family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

