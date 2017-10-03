Obituaries

Bobby D. “Bob” Snoderly, Knoxville

Bobby D. “Bob” Snoderly, age 79 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Parkwest Hospital. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Throughout his life he enjoyed driving his 1972 Fairlane convertible but most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Willie “Stooksbury” Snoderly and brother Edgar Snoderly.

He is survived by his loving wife Ruby Snoderly; sons, Tim Snoderly & wife Joan, Jeff Snoderly and Tim West; daughters, Ginger Sills and Mitzi McCurry; sister, Florence Cook & husband Laverne; brother, Leroy Snoderly & wife Sue; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 2, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. His funeral service will immediately following with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating. Bob’s graveside will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday at Anderson Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to Calvary Baptist Church Missions, 163 N. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Bob’s sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

