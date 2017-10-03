Obituaries
Thula Mae Edwards, Rockwood
Mrs. Thula Mae Edwards, age 82, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away
Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She
was born May 23, 1935 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Edwards was of the Baptist
Faith and was a private caretaker for several individuals for many years. She had also
been previously employed in the Cafeteria at Bowers Elementary School in Harriman,
Tennessee for several years. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gordon Lee
Edwards and James Howard Givens; parents, Charles Edgar Thurman and Nettie Mae
Kerley Thurman; brothers, Thomas Thurman, Dewey Thurman, and Clyde Thurman;
sisters, Emaline Knox, Lucille Sutton, and Katie Martin; and several sisters-in-law and
brothers-in-law.
Survivors include:
Very Special Son:Thomas Ray “Tommy” Givens
Sons:Timothy Howard Givens
Wesley Allen Atwell
Daughters:Judy Brown & husband, Evans
Debbie Thomas & husband, Gary
Genny Gann & husband, Leon
Brenda Pelfrey & husband, Lee
12 Grandchildren
Several Great Grandchildren
Brother:Charlie Thurman & wife, Edna
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00
p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at
3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating.
Committal services and interment will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman
(Midtown), Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans
Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Thula Mae Edwards.