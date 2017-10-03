Obituaries

Thula Mae Edwards, Rockwood

Mrs. Thula Mae Edwards, age 82, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away

Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She

was born May 23, 1935 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Edwards was of the Baptist

Faith and was a private caretaker for several individuals for many years. She had also

been previously employed in the Cafeteria at Bowers Elementary School in Harriman,

Tennessee for several years. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gordon Lee

Edwards and James Howard Givens; parents, Charles Edgar Thurman and Nettie Mae

Kerley Thurman; brothers, Thomas Thurman, Dewey Thurman, and Clyde Thurman;

sisters, Emaline Knox, Lucille Sutton, and Katie Martin; and several sisters-in-law and

brothers-in-law.

Survivors include:

Very Special Son:Thomas Ray “Tommy” Givens

Sons:Timothy Howard Givens

Wesley Allen Atwell

Daughters:Judy Brown & husband, Evans

Debbie Thomas & husband, Gary

Genny Gann & husband, Leon

Brenda Pelfrey & husband, Lee

12 Grandchildren

Several Great Grandchildren

Brother:Charlie Thurman & wife, Edna

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00

p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at

3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating.

Committal services and interment will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman

(Midtown), Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans

Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Thula Mae Edwards.

