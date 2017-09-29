Obituaries
Rhonda “Joy” Armes, Petros
Rhonda “Joy” Armes, age 61 of Petros, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Roane County Medical Center. Joy was born on January 27, 1956 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Rhoda Armes Dagley. Joy was of the Holiness Faith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandkids. Joy enjoyed playing Bingo. In addition to her parents, Joy is preceded in death by her brother, Howard Ray Dagley, and granddaughter McKinze Hembree.
Survivors
Husband of 45 Years Johnny Armes Petros
Son TC Armes Duncan Petros
Daughters April Hutcherson Petros
Nina Moore and Andrew Coalfield
Kerry Carroll and Adam Coalfield
Brothers Clyde “Buck” Dagley Alcoa
Keith “Crud” Dagley and Ann Petros
Sisters Nina Calvert and Bob White Plains, MD
Special Nephews Little Joe Armes Petros
Joshua Crouch Petros
Several other family members and other friends.
Celebration of Life Service: 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Fellowship Church of God in Petros with Brother Bill Baker officiating.
