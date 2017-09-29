Obituaries

Rhonda “Joy” Armes, Petros

Rhonda “Joy” Armes, age 61 of Petros, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Roane County Medical Center. Joy was born on January 27, 1956 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Rhoda Armes Dagley. Joy was of the Holiness Faith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandkids. Joy enjoyed playing Bingo. In addition to her parents, Joy is preceded in death by her brother, Howard Ray Dagley, and granddaughter McKinze Hembree.

Survivors

Husband of 45 Years Johnny Armes Petros

Son TC Armes Duncan Petros

Daughters April Hutcherson Petros

Nina Moore and Andrew Coalfield

Kerry Carroll and Adam Coalfield

Brothers Clyde “Buck” Dagley Alcoa

Keith “Crud” Dagley and Ann Petros

Sisters Nina Calvert and Bob White Plains, MD

Special Nephews Little Joe Armes Petros

Joshua Crouch Petros

Several other family members and other friends.

Celebration of Life Service: 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Fellowship Church of God in Petros with Brother Bill Baker officiating.

You may also view Joy’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

