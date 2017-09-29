Obituaries

Lavada Lively, Oliver Springs

Lavada Lively, age 90, of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

She was born on June 10, 1927 in Oliver Springs. Lavada worked in a quilting factory for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed working in and mowing the yard with her husband. Later in life despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she loved to play with her grandchildren, especially her “little helper,” Allie. She will be remembered by always having a smile on her face and the hymns she used to sing while hanging laundry in her yard. Lavada was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Tom Lively; her parents, John and Neva Braden; brother, Mose Braden and wife, Betty Braden; sister, Mable Braden.

Lavada is survived by her nephew/son, Lewis Braden and wife Julie, their children, Jacie, Jaylynn, Chase and Allie, all of Oliver Springs, nephew, Timothy Braden and wife Tammy of Harriman, great-nephews, Brandon Braden and wife Tabitha, Troy Braden and companion Amanda Cambron, great-niece, Amber Braden; cousin & close friend, Patricia Cox and a host of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 1, 2017 between 6:00-7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 11:00am at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lively family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

