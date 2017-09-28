Obituaries
Mark Stephen Joiner, Kingston
Mark Stephen Joiner, age 69, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the Methodist
Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born October 3, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia and served his country proudly
as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Morrison Hill Christian Church and also a
member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Knoxville Local Union No. 760. Mark retired
after working for 45 years as a Journeyman electrician at the K-25 & Y-12 Nuclear Plants. He worked a few
years after retiring for USEC. He was a piolet and enjoyed flying. Mark was also a marksman known as Picasa
at the range and also an audio specialist. He loved history, collecting guns and riding his Harley. Mark is
preceded in death by his parents, Loy Rudolph & Betty Ruth Allen Joiner; brother, Derek Allen Joiner.
SURVIVORS
Wife of 46 yearsChristy Jackson Joiner of Kingston
DaughterNikki Joiner of Oxford, CA
GrandchildrenDylan Mark Lynn Duggan of Lenoir City
Felicia Marie Joiner of Knoxville
Sister-in-lawGrace Joiner Campbell & husband, Richard of Conyers, GA
Special CatMaggie who will miss him very much
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with
Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Dennis Mullen officiating. Family and friends will
meet at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 13, 2017 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for military honors
conducted by the East Tennessee Veteran Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at
www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.