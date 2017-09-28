Obituaries
Ruby Fern Arwood Russell, Sevierville
Ruby Fern Arwood Russell, age 85, of Sevierville, formerly of Harriman, Tennessee, went
home to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Selma Gray Arwood, 12 brothers and 3
sisters; husband, Olford Russell; son, Wayne Russell; daughter & son-in-law, Judi and Alan
Martin; and grandson, Jason Martin.
Survivors include sons, Danny Russell (Phyllis) of Sevierville, TN and Doug Russell (Diane)
of Harriman, TN; daughter, Sheila Steelman (Jerry) of Harriman, TN; and daughter-in-law,
Trula Russell Adcox of Sevierville, TN.
Ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild due in February; 2 great-great
grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 4 step-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and
nephews.
The family would like to extend a very heart felt thank you to Nurse Julie Crum, Rita
Swatsler, Gina Loy, and the staff of Covenant Hospice.
Receiving of family and friends will be at the Kyker Funeral Home Chapel in Harriman on
Saturday, September 30, 2017, 12 – 2 p.m.; funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Timothy
Russell and Rev. Nathan Carr officiating. Interment to follow funeral in Child’s Memorial
Cemetery with Rev. Roger Dale Arwood officiating. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.