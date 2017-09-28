Obituaries

Ruby Fern Arwood Russell, Sevierville

Ruby Fern Arwood Russell, age 85, of Sevierville, formerly of Harriman, Tennessee, went

home to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Selma Gray Arwood, 12 brothers and 3

sisters; husband, Olford Russell; son, Wayne Russell; daughter & son-in-law, Judi and Alan

Martin; and grandson, Jason Martin.

Survivors include sons, Danny Russell (Phyllis) of Sevierville, TN and Doug Russell (Diane)

of Harriman, TN; daughter, Sheila Steelman (Jerry) of Harriman, TN; and daughter-in-law,

Trula Russell Adcox of Sevierville, TN.

Ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild due in February; 2 great-great

grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 4 step-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and

nephews.

The family would like to extend a very heart felt thank you to Nurse Julie Crum, Rita

Swatsler, Gina Loy, and the staff of Covenant Hospice.

Receiving of family and friends will be at the Kyker Funeral Home Chapel in Harriman on

Saturday, September 30, 2017, 12 – 2 p.m.; funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Timothy

Russell and Rev. Nathan Carr officiating. Interment to follow funeral in Child’s Memorial

Cemetery with Rev. Roger Dale Arwood officiating. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

