Obituaries
Ray Johnson, Grandview
Mr. Ray Johnson, age 74 of Grandview, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017
at his residence with his Family by his side. Mr. Johnson was of the Baptist Faith. He was a Retired
Machinist and Member of Local #1458 Aerospace and Machinist Union of Chickamauga. He was a
Veteran of the U. S. Army serving in Korea at the end of the Korean Conflict. Ray was an Avid
Outdoorsman who enjoyed 4-wheeling, camping and woodworks. Upon his retirement he built his own
wood shop and enjoyed making things for his family and friends. Above All, Ray was a Devoted and
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend to all who came in contact with him
along Life’s Journey. He was preceded in death by Parents: John & Geneva Johnson; Sisters: Joyce Ann
Johnson and Karen Hughes
He is survived by:
Wife of 27 years: Carol Johnson of Grandview, Tennessee
Son: Kevin Johnson (Kendra) of Somerset, Kentucky
4 Grandchildren: Korey, Colin, Breckin, Scarlett
3 Brothers: John Johnson, Jr. (Sharon) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Wayne Johnson of Westel, Tennessee
Danny Johnson (Sarah) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Katherine Parton (Marvin) of Dayton, Tennessee
Irene McNally (Buddy) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Etheline Mills (James) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
Arrangements are as Follows: Sunday, October 1, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 2:00pm
to 4:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral will be at 4:00pm with Bro. James
Miller, officiating. Interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Ray Johnson