Ray Johnson, Grandview

Mr. Ray Johnson, age 74 of Grandview, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

at his residence with his Family by his side. Mr. Johnson was of the Baptist Faith. He was a Retired

Machinist and Member of Local #1458 Aerospace and Machinist Union of Chickamauga. He was a

Veteran of the U. S. Army serving in Korea at the end of the Korean Conflict. Ray was an Avid

Outdoorsman who enjoyed 4-wheeling, camping and woodworks. Upon his retirement he built his own

wood shop and enjoyed making things for his family and friends. Above All, Ray was a Devoted and

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend to all who came in contact with him

along Life’s Journey. He was preceded in death by Parents: John & Geneva Johnson; Sisters: Joyce Ann

Johnson and Karen Hughes

He is survived by:

Wife of 27 years: Carol Johnson of Grandview, Tennessee

Son: Kevin Johnson (Kendra) of Somerset, Kentucky

4 Grandchildren: Korey, Colin, Breckin, Scarlett

3 Brothers: John Johnson, Jr. (Sharon) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Wayne Johnson of Westel, Tennessee

Danny Johnson (Sarah) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sisters: Katherine Parton (Marvin) of Dayton, Tennessee

Irene McNally (Buddy) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Etheline Mills (James) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins

Arrangements are as Follows: Sunday, October 1, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 2:00pm

to 4:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral will be at 4:00pm with Bro. James

Miller, officiating. Interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Ray Johnson

