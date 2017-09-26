Obituaries

George Edward Moore, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

George Edward Moore, age 79 of Clinton, TN, passed away at his residence on September 22, 2017.

He was born on March 12, 1938 in Knoxville, to the late Aaron Guinn Moore and Ruth Elizabeth White.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Long Moore and his son, Vincent Edward Moore.

George is survived by his daughter, Heather Adams and husband Joel; sons, Donald Moore and Billy Moore; brothers, Gene Moore, James Moore, David Moore, Lynn Hood, and Richard Moore; sister, Mary Hood; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. George was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked as a carpenter for Watson Construction.

There are no funeral services planned for Mr. Moore at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

