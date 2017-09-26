Obituaries

Glenda Sue Parrott, Rocky Top

Glenda Sue Parrott, age 70 of Rocky Top, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017 at the Tennova Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lafollette. She was born on September 10, 1947 to Herbert Glen Lay and Martha Rosenbalm Lay in Bell County, KY. She was a member of Cherrybottom Baptist Church and enjoyed attending when she was able. She loved art, and loved her family dearly, especially her grand kids and enjoyed singing hymns with them. She will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, Herbert Glen Lay.

She is survived by:

Mother, Martha Lay; husband, John Parrott; daughter, Stacy Abbott; grandchildren, Jonathan Abbott and Sarah Abbott; cherished aunt June Wolfenbarger; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, September 25, 2017 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. C.H. Baird officiating. The graveside service will be on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11am at the Ridgeview Cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

