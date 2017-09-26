Obituaries
Hazel Hill Carr, Rockwood
Mrs. Hazel Hill Carr, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the
Victorian Square Assisted Living Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. Hazel was a Graduate of Rockwood High
School. She was a Retired Lifelong Accountant. Hazel was an inspiration to People always caring for others. She
and Her Husband took in and care for many children in need, she always had a Big Heart and Full of Compassion
for Mankind. Her Life was an example for others to follow. Hazel enjoyed Dancing and Singing. Above All, She
was a Devoted and Loving Mother, Gr andmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to all who came in contact with her
along Life’s Journey. She is preceded in Death by: Parents: Andy & Roxie Hill; Husband: Earl Hillyer Carr;
Daughter: Gwen Carr; Sister: Margaret Bowen; Brother: David Hill
She is survived by:
Son: Earl “Sonny” Carr (Peter Stroex) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Yvonne Massie (Rod) of Rosharon, Texas
5 Grandsons: Houston, Kyle, Alex, Matt, Bobby
Brothers: Robert Hill (Anna) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Jackie Hill (Jan) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister: Brenda Carr (Charles) of Florida
Maida Thurman (Jerry) of Spring City, Tennessee
Linda Suttles (Bobby Joe) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Tammy Perkins of Louisiana
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community in and around the World
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, September 30, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to
12:00noon in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services and Interment will be
held at the Hazel Hill Park at 448 Black Creek Road in Rockwood following the Visitation, Rev. Charles Kelley,
officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Hazel Hill Carr.