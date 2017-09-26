Obituaries

Hazel Hill Carr, Rockwood

Mrs. Hazel Hill Carr, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the

Victorian Square Assisted Living Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. Hazel was a Graduate of Rockwood High

School. She was a Retired Lifelong Accountant. Hazel was an inspiration to People always caring for others. She

and Her Husband took in and care for many children in need, she always had a Big Heart and Full of Compassion

for Mankind. Her Life was an example for others to follow. Hazel enjoyed Dancing and Singing. Above All, She

was a Devoted and Loving Mother, Gr andmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to all who came in contact with her

along Life’s Journey. She is preceded in Death by: Parents: Andy & Roxie Hill; Husband: Earl Hillyer Carr;

Daughter: Gwen Carr; Sister: Margaret Bowen; Brother: David Hill

She is survived by:

Son: Earl “Sonny” Carr (Peter Stroex) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Yvonne Massie (Rod) of Rosharon, Texas

5 Grandsons: Houston, Kyle, Alex, Matt, Bobby

Brothers: Robert Hill (Anna) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Jackie Hill (Jan) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sister: Brenda Carr (Charles) of Florida

Maida Thurman (Jerry) of Spring City, Tennessee

Linda Suttles (Bobby Joe) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Tammy Perkins of Louisiana

Host of Nieces and Nephews

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community in and around the World

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, September 30, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to

12:00noon in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services and Interment will be

held at the Hazel Hill Park at 448 Black Creek Road in Rockwood following the Visitation, Rev. Charles Kelley,

officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Hazel Hill Carr.

