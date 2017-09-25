Obituaries

Britteny Nicole (Siebert) Ketter, Crab Orchard

Mrs. Britteny Nicole (Siebert) Ketter, 29, of Crab Orchard, TN, passed away on September 20th, 2017.

Britteny (Bird) was born May 28th, 1988 in Fremont, OH .Britteny (Bird) was the daughter of Julie (and Troy)

Ayres and John Siebert. She graduated from Fremont Ross High school and attended University of Toledo and

Daymar Community College. Britteny was married to Bucky Ketter Jr, and was the co-owner of Buck’s

Construction. She was a free spirit, gifted artist, with a deep love of animals, hunting, fishing, and four wheeling.

Britteny’s personality touched all that met her. Britteny is survived by her husband Bucky Ketter Jr, children: Cali

Jene, Aubrey, and Ethen, step-children: Taylor and Madyson Ketter. Brothers: Brennan( and Sherisa) Siebert of

Fremont, OH, Canon Ayres of Perrysburg, OH, Hunter Ayres of Perrysburg, OH and Cole Ayres of Wartburg, TN.

Grandparents: Kay Lutz, Gene( and Diana) Baker, Ron and Marie Ayres all of Fremont, OH and Alex and Kiku

Siebert of Lindsey, OH.

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned. Private Family Memorial Services and Interment

will be held at a Later Date. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Britteny Nicole (Siebert)

Ketter

