Obituaries
Charles Edwin “Eddie” Lingerfelt, Harriman
Charles Edwin “Eddie” Lingerfelt, age 74, passed to his heavenly home on September 23, 2017. Eddie suffered
several medical problems the last several years, and his family finds peace knowing he is now healed.
2 Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought a good fight I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”.
He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and proudly served in many capacities until his health no
longer permitted. He was a graduate of Midway High School and retired from TVA Watts Bar. Eddie is preceded in
death by: parents-Rev. W. F. and Pauline Lingerfelt, sister Kay Massey, mother-in-law Wanda Isham, brothers-in-law
Ken Isham and Terry Isham.
Survived by wife of 49 years, Haven Isham Lingerfelt (Harriman).
Daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Rolland Headrick (Oakdale).
The loves of his life whom he was so proud of, his three grandsons; Bryson , Evan, and Preston Headrick (Oakdale)
Father-in-law Marvin Isham (Harriman)
Brothers and sisters-in law Alton and Roma Lingerfelt (Kingston)
Bill and Em Lingerfelt (Maryville)
Sister-in-law and brother-in – law Nedra and Charles Austin (Texarkana, TX).
Brother-in-law Doug Massey (Ten Mile).
Sisters-in-law Brenda Isham (Harriman), Geri Isham (Murfreesboro).
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and special friends. All were a large part of his life and he loved
dearly.
The family wishes to thank UT Hospice for their excellent compassion and care. Special thanks to Renea and
Melissa.
Receiving of friends will be Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Kyker Funeral Home in
Harriman. Service will follow, at 7pm officiated by Rev. Matt Edwards. Burial will be Thursday at 11:00 am at Roane
Memorial Gardens, in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South Harriman Baptist Church at
626 Ruritian Road, Harriman, TN 37748. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.