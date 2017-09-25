Obituaries

Nellie Roxie Taylor, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Nellie Roxie Taylor, age 99 of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Island Home Health Park and Rehab in Knoxville. Nellie was born on August 2, 1918 to the late William English and Mary Ellen Jones Daugherty. In addition to her parents, Nellie is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Taylor, sisters: Ada Reed, Willie Towe, and Lula Roach, and brothers Kenneth Daugherty, and Byrd Daugherty.

Survivors

Nieces Mary Slagle Ohio

Mary Ellison Clinton

Carolyn Towe Clinton

Several other family members and other friends.

Graveside Service: 3:00 PM Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Anderson Memorial Garden in Clinton, Tennessee for the graveside service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

