Body Found on Bowman Bend Road

Update at 3:56pm: The Roane County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Noah Kellogg.

A 19 year old White male was found dead, with a laceration to the throat area, according to Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton. The body was found lying in a ditch at the TWRA McGlothin-Largen Wildlife Management Area access along Bowman Bend Road this morning around 3:47am by a Roane Deputy while on patrol. The investigation is ongoing by the Sheriff’s

Department and 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s

office, as they await an autopsy to determine if foul play is involved. The name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. We will have more as it becomes available.

