Larry “Buzzard” Colston, Sunbright

Larry “Buzzard” Colston, age 68 of Sunbright, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.

He was born on April 26, 1949 in Harriman, TN and resided in this area his entire life. Larry drove trucks for L & D Transportation for over 16 years and attended Kellytown Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, but he loved to hunt more than anything.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Carl Colston; mother, Jackie Colston; brother-in-law, Herb Dittmer.

Survivors include his companion on 27 years, Cindy Colston; son, Tony Colston; brother, Glen Colston; sisters, Gayle Dittmer and Lorie (Gary) Kennedy; granddaughter, Zaya Marie Colston; niece, Wendy (Seth) Washburn; special friends, Kyle and Judy Capps; his loyal dogs, Baby Bear and Little Red.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with his funeral service following at 8 p.m. with Preacher Willard Gunter officiating. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Frost Bottom Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home for the funeral.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Colston family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

