Rosemary (Sissy) Rocare Devin, Spring City

Mrs. Rosemary (Sissy) Rocare Devin, age 83, of Spring City Tennessee, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed

away suddenly at Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was born on April 10, 1934 in her

beloved Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh to the late Genevieve (Mooney) and Michael Rocare.

She is survived by and was the Beloved wife for 57 years to Louis (Sonny) Devin Jr., a loving mother to Louis

Devin III (Chrissi) and adored grandmother of Lindsay (Trey) Stansell. She is the Sister of the late Jean Ann

(Rocare) Toth and the Sister-in-law of Patricia Taffel. She will be sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews,

Lynn Ann Kohl, Kathleen Krivoniak, Richard Toth, Michael Toth and Christopher Toth,

along with a host of great-nieces and nephews.

Sissy had a very generous heart and kind spirit; Above all she was the caretaker for many of her family members.

A resident of Spring City, Tennessee for the past 23 years, she made fast friends at her Beauty shop

and with the Bridge ladies. But she always considered Pittsburgh her home and was fiercely proud of her

Oakland “Irish Catholic” heritage and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sissy became a true Tennessean,

along with being an avid supporter and follower of all Tennessee Vols sports.

Arrangements for Sissy are as Follows:

Family will receive Friends on Monday, September 25, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood,

Tennessee from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at

12:00noon at Hamilton Memorial Gardens, 5401 Highway 153, in Hixon, Tennessee 37343. Interment will follow

in the Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Hixson.

Evans Mortuary and Hamilton Memorial Gardens are serving the Family of Mrs. Rosemary

“Sissy” Devin.

