Featured

Still flying the flag

Posted on by in Featured, News with

The Y‑12 National Security Complex recently received its Voluntary Protection Program recertification from the U.S. Department of Energy at the Star level. The site has held the distinction since 2012. To mark the recertification, NNSA Production Office Deputy Manager Teresa Robbins presented Y‑12 Site Manager Bill Tindal with the new VPP flag during this week’s Safety Fest TN 2017 held at Y-12’s New Hope Center

“This honor is only possible because of the safety‑conscious, ‘watch out for each other’ attitudes Y‑12 employees have,” said Tindal. He also commended the VPP Champions Committee, comprised of labor and management representatives from across the site, for their efforts to maintain the VPP Star status.

Initiated in 1994, DOE-VPP encourages and recognizes excellence in occupational safety and health protection and closely mirrors the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA’s) VPP

“It’s this kind of commitment to safety that makes the VPP Star status possible,” Robbins said. “We won’t stop just because we got this award. We strive for everyone to go home safely every day and to be safe every second of the day.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

