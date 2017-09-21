Obituaries

Virgie Jeffers, Pilot Mountain Community

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Virgie Jeffers, age 86, of the Pilot Mountain Community, went to be with the

Lord Wednesday September 20, 2017. She was a member of the First Baptist Church

of Wartburg and loved by many in the Community.

She was preceded in death by her husband: W. E. Jeffers, Jr.

Her parents: Jake and Ernie Sexton Hamby.

Two sisters: Edith Stringfield and Ledith Gilmore.

And six brothers: Merle, Arnold, Joe, Sim, and Rossie Hamby and Kelly Sexton.

She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Harris.

Two grandsons: David Harris and his wife Heather and Stephen Harris and his wife

Lorra.

Three great grandchildren: Owen, Zoe and Cheyenne Harris.

Several nieces and nephews, alond with a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday September 23, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev.

Buster Armes and Rev. Kelly Wayne Sexton officiating. Graveside services will be

Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM in the Lane Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Jeffers family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

