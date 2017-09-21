Obituaries
Virgie Jeffers, Pilot Mountain Community
Mrs. Virgie Jeffers, age 86, of the Pilot Mountain Community, went to be with the
Lord Wednesday September 20, 2017. She was a member of the First Baptist Church
of Wartburg and loved by many in the Community.
She was preceded in death by her husband: W. E. Jeffers, Jr.
Her parents: Jake and Ernie Sexton Hamby.
Two sisters: Edith Stringfield and Ledith Gilmore.
And six brothers: Merle, Arnold, Joe, Sim, and Rossie Hamby and Kelly Sexton.
She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Harris.
Two grandsons: David Harris and his wife Heather and Stephen Harris and his wife
Lorra.
Three great grandchildren: Owen, Zoe and Cheyenne Harris.
Several nieces and nephews, alond with a host of other friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Saturday September 23, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev.
Buster Armes and Rev. Kelly Wayne Sexton officiating. Graveside services will be
Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM in the Lane Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Jeffers family.