Jacquelyn Wallace, Harriman

Jacquelyn Wallace, age 79, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at her home. She was a

loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jacquelyn enjoyed cooking, crocheting, southern

gospel music and loved her family. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Jacquelyn is survived by her husband, Jim Wallace; daughter, Wanda Bennett; son Gary Wallace and wife,

Pam; grandchildren, Tabi, James, Darin and Andy; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with her grandson, Andrew

Bennett, and Rev. George Waldo officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, September 27, 11:00 a.m., in the

Piney Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 to

8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 26. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

