Dr. E.C. “Bert” Cunningham Jr, Knoxville (formerly of Harriman/Kingston)
Dr. E.C. “Bert” Cunningham Jr, age 82, of Knoxville, formerly of
Harriman/Kingston passed away Tuesday September 19, 2017 at Parkwest Medical
Center. He was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was a proud Eagle Scout and also
former Chief of Staff of Harriman Hospital, former board member of the Michael Dunn
Center, former member of the Roane/Anderson Medical Society, and an active member of
the Harriman Lion’s Club. He was formerly a member of the First Christian Church of
Harriman and most recently an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of
Harriman.
Dr. Cunningham was a family practitioner in Roane County with practices in both
Harriman and Kingston from 1961 until he retired in 1996.
He was an active member in the following associations:
Diplomat of the American Academy of Family Practice
Tennessee Medical Association and the American Medical Association
Dr. Cunningham’s educational background:
Oak Ridge High School – Oak Ridge, TN
The University of The South – Sewanee
The University of Tennessee Knoxville
The University of Tennessee College of Medicine – Memphis
He is preceded in death by his parents: E.C. Cunningham Sr. and Ruth Journey
Cunningham
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Evelyn “Lynn” Cunningham
Daughter: Ellyn Kullmar and her husband Doug of Murfreesboro, TN
Their children: Anna, Janie, Katie Jo and Paul
Son: Walter and his wife Sally
Children: Emily, Liza, Laura and Olivia
Step daughters: Alexi and Laine Eidam
Son: Charles and his wife Kellie
One brother: Joel and his wife Trudy Cunningham
Their children: Nancy and Susan
Two other nieces: Diane Campbell and Lynnette Martin
And a host of other friends and loved ones.
The family will hold a memorial service in the First Presbyterian Church of Harriman
on Saturday September 23, 2017 at 11:30 AM with Paul Young officiating. The doors
will open at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Patricia Neal Rehab Center
(https://www.patneal.org/), Michael Dunn Center
(http://www.michaeldunncenter.org/) or Special Kids TN
(http://www.specialkidstn.com/).
