Obituaries

Dr. E.C. “Bert” Cunningham Jr, Knoxville (formerly of Harriman/Kingston)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Dr. E.C. “Bert” Cunningham Jr, age 82, of Knoxville, formerly of

Harriman/Kingston passed away Tuesday September 19, 2017 at Parkwest Medical

Center. He was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was a proud Eagle Scout and also

former Chief of Staff of Harriman Hospital, former board member of the Michael Dunn

Center, former member of the Roane/Anderson Medical Society, and an active member of

the Harriman Lion’s Club. He was formerly a member of the First Christian Church of

Harriman and most recently an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of

Harriman.

Dr. Cunningham was a family practitioner in Roane County with practices in both

Harriman and Kingston from 1961 until he retired in 1996.

He was an active member in the following associations:

Diplomat of the American Academy of Family Practice

Tennessee Medical Association and the American Medical Association

Dr. Cunningham’s educational background:

Oak Ridge High School – Oak Ridge, TN

The University of The South – Sewanee

The University of Tennessee Knoxville

The University of Tennessee College of Medicine – Memphis

He is preceded in death by his parents: E.C. Cunningham Sr. and Ruth Journey

Cunningham

He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Evelyn “Lynn” Cunningham

Daughter: Ellyn Kullmar and her husband Doug of Murfreesboro, TN

Their children: Anna, Janie, Katie Jo and Paul

Son: Walter and his wife Sally

Children: Emily, Liza, Laura and Olivia

Step daughters: Alexi and Laine Eidam

Son: Charles and his wife Kellie

One brother: Joel and his wife Trudy Cunningham

Their children: Nancy and Susan

Two other nieces: Diane Campbell and Lynnette Martin

And a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family will hold a memorial service in the First Presbyterian Church of Harriman

on Saturday September 23, 2017 at 11:30 AM with Paul Young officiating. The doors

will open at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Patricia Neal Rehab Center

(https://www.patneal.org/), Michael Dunn Center

(http://www.michaeldunncenter.org/) or Special Kids TN

(http://www.specialkidstn.com/).

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Cunningham family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

