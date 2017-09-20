Obituaries

Jerry Lloyd Simmerly, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jerry Lloyd Simmerly age 56 of Kingston passed away Tuesday September 19, 2017 at his home.

He was an employee at the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge. Jerry loved the outdoors, especially riding

his motorcycle. Preceded in death by his father Lester Marvin Simmerly, grandparents Jerry

Lloyd and Silvia Simmerly and Claude D. Tipton.

Survivors include:

Daughter and son in law Brandy J. and Artie Palmer of Ohio;

Grandsons Colton and Wyatt Palmer;

Mother and step father Bonnie Sue and Rick Morrow of Kingston;

Grandmother Bertha Wright of Kingston and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Graveside service 2:30pm Friday September 22, 2017 at the Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker

Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

