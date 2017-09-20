Obituaries
Jerry Lloyd Simmerly, Kingston
Jerry Lloyd Simmerly age 56 of Kingston passed away Tuesday September 19, 2017 at his home.
He was an employee at the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge. Jerry loved the outdoors, especially riding
his motorcycle. Preceded in death by his father Lester Marvin Simmerly, grandparents Jerry
Lloyd and Silvia Simmerly and Claude D. Tipton.
Survivors include:
Daughter and son in law Brandy J. and Artie Palmer of Ohio;
Grandsons Colton and Wyatt Palmer;
Mother and step father Bonnie Sue and Rick Morrow of Kingston;
Grandmother Bertha Wright of Kingston and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Graveside service 2:30pm Friday September 22, 2017 at the Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker
Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com