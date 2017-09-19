Obituaries
Barbara J. Capell, Rockwood
Mrs. Barbara J. Capell, age 69, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away of natural causes at her home on
Saturday, September 16, 2017. She was born on June 14, 1948 in New York City. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree
from SUNY at Buffalo, after which she began her career as an Occupational Therapist. Shortly after her and
Robert’s Retirement, they moved to Rockwood and began extensive volunteer work for their church and other
community organizations. Barbara was a Leader and tireless volunteer in numerous aspects of Blessed Sacrament
Church. She was very proud to serve as a Board Member for the Michael Dunn Center, where she was a long-time
Conservator for one of the patients served by the Center. She also served on the patient and Family Partnership
Council at the Roane Medical Center and multiple terms on the Crystal Cove Property Owners Association.
Barbara was known as a Compassionate and highly effective leader in many organizations she served, but above
all loved her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband: Robert Capell
She is survived by:
Sons: Jeff Capell and Chris Capell
Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to
7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral Mass will be conducted on Thursday,
September 21, 2017 at 11:00am in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, Tennessee with Father
Michael Sweeney, officiating. In Lieu of Flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Michael Dunn
Center in Kingston, Tennessee, so they can continue their excellent work serving those with Special Needs.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Barbara J. Capell