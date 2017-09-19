Barbara J. Capell, Rockwood

Mrs. Barbara J. Capell , age 69, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away of natural causes at her home on

Saturday, September 16, 2017. She was born on June 14, 1948 in New York City. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree

from SUNY at Buffalo, after which she began her career as an Occupational Therapist. Shortly after her and

Robert’s Retirement, they moved to Rockwood and began extensive volunteer work for their church and other

community organizations . Barbara was a Leader and tireless volunteer in numerous aspects of Blessed Sacrament

Church. She was very proud to serve as a Board Member for the Michael Dunn Center, where she was a long-time

Conservator for one of the patients served by the Center. She also served on the patient and Family Partnership

Council at the Roane Medical Center and multiple terms on the Crystal Cove Property Owners Association.

Barbara was known as a Compassionate and highly effective leader in many organizations she served, but above