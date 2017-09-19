BBBTV12

William (Boss) Robert Davis, Kingston

William (Boss) Robert Davisage 89, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at The Bridge in 
Rockwood.  He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Harriman. Boss enjoyed gardening and was a carpenter 
by trade.  Preceded in death by his loving wife, Pauline White Davis; son, Gary William Davis; sisters, Martha Decker, 
Iva Maddox, Lelian Petty, Pearl Garner and Mary Hayes; brothers, Ned and Leon Davis; daughters-in-law, Deloris Ann 
Davis and Joyce Davis; step-grandson, Paul Shepherd. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
SonsRobert Paul Davis of Kingsport 
Danny K. Davis & wife, Tammy of Kingston 
Harold Joe Davis & wife, Lois of Kingston 
Stacy Ray Davis & wife, Sandy of Kingston 
 
GrandchildrenJoe, Mark and Jammie Davis, Danny R. Davis & wife, Becky,  
Robert Lee & wife, Sara, Stephine Abbott and Travis Davis 
 
Great-grandchildrenJoseph, Hunter, Zoe, Mary, James, Avery, Ansley, Allison, Nick,  
Brden, Eli and Noah  
 
BrothersGene Davis of Cambton, TN 
Amos Davis of Dayton, TN 
 
SistersMargaret Sizemore of Ohio 
Anna Norman of Ohio 
Nellie Williams of Knox County 
Aileen Beeler & husband, Leroy of Knox County 
William Breazeale of Kingston 
 
A host of extended family & friends  
 
Special friends at The Bridge, Summer Harris & Karen Coop 
The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home.  Funeral service 
will be held 12:00 noonWednesday at Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Russell White & Rev. B.B. 
Ratledge officiating.  Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, the family 
request memorialbe made to Fraker Funeral Home1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with funeral 
expenses.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in 
charge of arrangements. 

