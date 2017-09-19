Obituaries
William (Boss) Robert Davis, Kingston
William (Boss) Robert Davis, age 89, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at The Bridge in
Rockwood. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Harriman. Boss enjoyed gardening and was a carpenter
by trade. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Pauline White Davis; son, Gary William Davis; sisters, Martha Decker,
Iva Maddox, Lelian Petty, Pearl Garner and Mary Hayes; brothers, Ned and Leon Davis; daughters-in-law, Deloris Ann
Davis and Joyce Davis; step-grandson, Paul Shepherd.
SURVIVORS
SonsRobert Paul Davis of Kingsport
Danny K. Davis & wife, Tammy of Kingston
Harold Joe Davis & wife, Lois of Kingston
Stacy Ray Davis & wife, Sandy of Kingston
GrandchildrenJoe, Mark and Jammie Davis, Danny R. Davis & wife, Becky,
Robert Lee & wife, Sara, Stephine Abbott and Travis Davis
Great-grandchildrenJoseph, Hunter, Zoe, Mary, James, Avery, Ansley, Allison, Nick,
Brden, Eli and Noah
BrothersGene Davis of Cambton, TN
Amos Davis of Dayton, TN
SistersMargaret Sizemore of Ohio
Anna Norman of Ohio
Nellie Williams of Knox County
Aileen Beeler & husband, Leroy of Knox County
William Breazeale of Kingston
A host of extended family & friends
Special friends at The Bridge, Summer Harris & Karen Coop
The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral service
will be held 12:00 noon, Wednesday at Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Russell White & Rev. B.B.
Ratledge officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family
request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with funeral
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
charge of arrangements.