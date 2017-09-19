BBBTV12

Roane County Band Festival

Posted on by in Community, News with 0 Comments

The Roane County Rotary Clubs of Rockwood, Kingston and Harriman, announce plans for the 16th annual Rotary Clubs band festival to be held on October 2, 2017 at Wallace Black Field in Harriman.  Admission is “canned goods or non-perishable items”.  All 5 of the county bands will perform their shows (not a competition).  Buckets will be passed for cash donations, which will be divided to the bands to help with expenses. The show will begin with the national anthem played jointly by all 5 bands.  The festival starts at 7pm.  Come early and share in the hospitality.

