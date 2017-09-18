Community

Y-12 to conduct Emergency Management Exercise on September 20th

OAK RIDGE, Tennessee—Emergency response personnel from the National Nuclear Security Administration and Consolidated Nuclear Security, along with federal, state and local emergency management personnel, will conduct an emergency management exercise September 20 in and around the Y‑12 National Security Complex.

During this exercise, people in the vicinity of Y-12 may observe police and other emergency response vehicles, as well as responders simulating activities. These activities are part of the exercise.

This event is one of several emergency management exercises conducted on a regular basis at the U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration facilities in Oak Ridge. These exercises test the ability of emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations and ensure that the public, Y-12 employees and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency occurring on the Oak Ridge Reservation.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC operates the Pantex Plant, located in Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, under a single contract for the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration. Pantex and Y-12 are key facilities in the U.S. Nuclear Security Enterprise, and CNS performs its work with a focus on performance excellence and the imperatives of safety, security, zero defects and delivery as promised.

