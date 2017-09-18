BBBTV12

Mr. Jeffrey Lee Golliher, age 57 passed away Saturday, September 18, 2017 peacefully at his home.
Jeff was a1978 Graduate of Cumberland County High School. He was a Member of the Boy Scout Troop
#207 Ozone, Tennessee where he received an Eagle Scout rank, and was a Summer Counselor at Camp
Buck Toms in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Long Haul Truck Driver for more than 20 years. He is
preceded in death by Father: Blayne Golliher; Grandparents: John & Frances Golliher, Lloyd & Ethel
Bryant; Step-Son: Rustin Grayson; Father-in-law: LeRoy Collins; Sister-in-law: Tammy Collins

He is survived by:
Devoted Wife: Dee Golliher of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Jamie Lee Poland (Matt) of Harriman, Tennessee
Grandson: Miles Poland
Mother: Barbara Bryant Golliher of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister: Arlene McCarter (Stan) of Sevierville, Tennessee
Nephews: Kel & Logan McCarter
Step-Grandson: Huntley Grayson and his Mother: Lori Redmon
Mother-in-law: Nellie Oran of Oakdale, Tennessee
Brothers-in-law: Brian Collins and Terry Collins of Oakdale, Tennessee
Several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins
Special Friends: Jim Blakely & Jerry Capps
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community, along with his Trucking Family

Arrangements are as Follows: In Honoring Jeff’s Wishes there will be no Visitation. Family and
Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 3:00pm
for a Graveside Celebration of Life Service and Interment with Bro. Dennis Bennett, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Jeffrey Lee Golliher

