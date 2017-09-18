Obituaries

Jeffrey Lee Golliher,

Mr. Jeffrey Lee Golliher, age 57 passed away Saturday, September 18, 2017 peacefully at his home.

Jeff was a1978 Graduate of Cumberland County High School. He was a Member of the Boy Scout Troop

#207 Ozone, Tennessee where he received an Eagle Scout rank, and was a Summer Counselor at Camp

Buck Toms in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Long Haul Truck Driver for more than 20 years. He is

preceded in death by Father: Blayne Golliher; Grandparents: John & Frances Golliher, Lloyd & Ethel

Bryant; Step-Son: Rustin Grayson; Father-in-law: LeRoy Collins; Sister-in-law: Tammy Collins

He is survived by:

Devoted Wife: Dee Golliher of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Jamie Lee Poland (Matt) of Harriman, Tennessee

Grandson: Miles Poland

Mother: Barbara Bryant Golliher of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sister: Arlene McCarter (Stan) of Sevierville, Tennessee

Nephews: Kel & Logan McCarter

Step-Grandson: Huntley Grayson and his Mother: Lori Redmon

Mother-in-law: Nellie Oran of Oakdale, Tennessee

Brothers-in-law: Brian Collins and Terry Collins of Oakdale, Tennessee

Several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins

Special Friends: Jim Blakely & Jerry Capps

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community, along with his Trucking Family

Arrangements are as Follows: In Honoring Jeff’s Wishes there will be no Visitation. Family and

Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 3:00pm

for a Graveside Celebration of Life Service and Interment with Bro. Dennis Bennett, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Jeffrey Lee Golliher

