Obituaries
Jeffrey Lee Golliher,
Mr. Jeffrey Lee Golliher, age 57 passed away Saturday, September 18, 2017 peacefully at his home.
Jeff was a1978 Graduate of Cumberland County High School. He was a Member of the Boy Scout Troop
#207 Ozone, Tennessee where he received an Eagle Scout rank, and was a Summer Counselor at Camp
Buck Toms in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Long Haul Truck Driver for more than 20 years. He is
preceded in death by Father: Blayne Golliher; Grandparents: John & Frances Golliher, Lloyd & Ethel
Bryant; Step-Son: Rustin Grayson; Father-in-law: LeRoy Collins; Sister-in-law: Tammy Collins
He is survived by:
Devoted Wife: Dee Golliher of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Jamie Lee Poland (Matt) of Harriman, Tennessee
Grandson: Miles Poland
Mother: Barbara Bryant Golliher of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister: Arlene McCarter (Stan) of Sevierville, Tennessee
Nephews: Kel & Logan McCarter
Step-Grandson: Huntley Grayson and his Mother: Lori Redmon
Mother-in-law: Nellie Oran of Oakdale, Tennessee
Brothers-in-law: Brian Collins and Terry Collins of Oakdale, Tennessee
Several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins
Special Friends: Jim Blakely & Jerry Capps
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community, along with his Trucking Family
Arrangements are as Follows: In Honoring Jeff’s Wishes there will be no Visitation. Family and
Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 3:00pm
for a Graveside Celebration of Life Service and Interment with Bro. Dennis Bennett, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Jeffrey Lee Golliher