Betty Alice Human Thompson Saliba, Harriman

Betty Alice Human Thompson Saliba, 83, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter

on Monday, September 18, 2017 where she was received to her Heavenly Home to be forever

with the Lord. Mrs. Saliba was born December 6, 1933 in Harriman, and was the middle child of

11. She was Baptist and a member of South Harriman Baptist Church during her youth and

young adult years; later at Colonial Hills Church in Southaven, Mississippi where her

membership remained. She is preceded in death by parents Maynard and Fannie Clark Human,

husbands Burl Thompson and Elliot Saliba, brothers Carl Human, Earl Human, Kenneth Human,

and sisters Mildred Holloway, Marjorie Hawkins, and infant sister Anna Mae Human.

She is survived by daughter Regina Ross and son Randy (Stacee) Thompson of Kingston,

grandchildren Aaron Ross of Kingston, Ashley (Cory) Holmes of Hernando, Mississippi, Amy

(Bailey) Johnson of Ripley, Mississippi, Abby (Stephen) Borden of Goodlettsville, Tennessee,

Allison (Brad) Williams of Harriman, Larry Thompson of Kingston, David (Misty) Thompson of

Harriman, Timothy (Sydney) Thompson of Harriman, Mark (Ashley) Thompson of Kingston and

Amanda Thompson of Kingston; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Burney and Ruby Spakes

both of Kingston, sister-in-law, Valeria Human of Chickamauga, Georgia, brothers Maynard

(Alice) Human, Jr. of Harriman and Bill Human of Rockwood along with a host of nieces and

nephews. Many thanks to Tina, Lea, Connie, Julie, and Jeff of Amedisys Hospice for their

wonderful, loving care in her last days. We are forever grateful to them. We also appreciate the

special bond and care that Sharon Umphrey with Schas provided.

Funeral 7pm Thursday September 21, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor Dale Darley

officiating. Burial 2pm Friday CST at Forest Hill Cemetery South in Memphis. The family will

receive friends from 5 until 7pm Thursday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

