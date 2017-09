Community

Delinquent Tax Sales Committee Meeting Scheduled

Community, Featured, News

Anderson County’s Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax Sales Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Room 118A at the Courthouse in Clinton.

The meeting’s purpose is to receive bids on delinquent tax property located at 120 Mountainside Lane, Rocky Top.

