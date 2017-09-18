Obituaries

James A. Smith, Spring City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. James A. Smith, age 58 of Spring City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Rhea

Co. Medical Center in Dayton, Tennessee. Mr. Smith was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who

enjoyed fishing and hunting. James was a kind and caring person who looked out for those in need. He is

preceded in death by his father: James Franklin Smith

He is survived by:

Wife: Hazel Geselle Smith of Spring City, Tennessee

Mother: Stella G. Smith of Spring City, Tennessee

Brother: James Ronnie Smith (Sandy)

Several Grandchildren, Nephews, and 1 Niece

Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, September 21, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood,

Tennessee, Family will gather for a Funeral Service only at 3:00pm with Rev. Jim Schaffer, officiating. Burial will

follow the service at Mt. Sulphur Cemetery in Grandview. In Lieu of Flowers Family requests Memorial be made

to Evans Mortuary P.O. Box #6 Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 to help out with Services.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. James A. Smith

