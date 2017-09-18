Obituaries

Carolyn June Walker Thomas, Rockwood

Mrs. Carolyn June Walker Thomas, age 76, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee

passed away Friday, September 15, 2017. Mrs. Thomas was born in Kalamazoo,

Michigan on June 30, 1941. She had an infectious smile that touched everyone blessed

enough to cross her path. Mrs. Thomas had a very successful career in business

management and retail. In her own words, her greatest accomplishment was being a

mother and grandmother to not only her children by birth, but all those she considered

family. It was well known that she loved the title “2nd Mom” almost as much as she loved

just “Mom”. Mrs. Thomas was a woman of God, whom prided herself in living life with a

“heart of child-like faith”. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Lee

Walker and Anna Leona Keith Walker; 3 brothers, infant brother, Willie Walker, James

Edward Walker, and Charles F. Walker, Sr.; 2 sisters, Eva Willine Middleton and Betty

Jean Scarnoto; and infant son, Scotty Dewayne Settle.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by:

Her husband of 40 years:David Gene Thomas

Her 3 children:Danny Dean Settle & wife, Glenda of Joelton, TN

Patricia Lynn Shadden & husband, Allen of

Rockwood, TN

Krystal Lynn Hennager & husband, Steven

Grandchildren:Christina Diane Dill, Summershea Lynn Shadden,

Jennifer Danielle Tabb, and Brycelyn Steven

Hennager

Great Grandchildren:Anaston Dill, Adalyn Dill, and Olivia Zinni

And many loving friends and family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. E.D.T. until

7:00 E.D.T. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, September

19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. E.D.T. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Mike Winters

officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, September 20,

2017 at 11:00 a.m. E.D.T. (10:00 a.m. C.D.T.) in the Whitaker Cemetery in Monterey,

Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of

Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Carolyn June Walker Thomas.

