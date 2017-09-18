Obituaries

Stephan Charles Collett, Rockwood

Mr. Stephan Charles Collett, age 61, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed

away Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Bridge Healthcare in Rockwood. He was born

December 14, 1955 in Corona, California. Stephan graduated from Rockwood High

School and attended Roane State Community College; and was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Collett; and his uncle, Don Collett.

Survivors include:

Daughter:Sam Collett of Rockwood, TN

Sons:Che՛ Collett & wife, Tina of Harriman, TN

Zachary Collett of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:Jordan Allie Collett, Kacey , Tre՛ Collett; Andrew Collett;

Austin Collett; Jordan R. Collett; and David Collett

3 Great Grandchildren

Mother:Patricia L. Collett of Wyoming

Brothers:Richard “Rick” Collett of Knoxville, TN

Randy Collett of Montana

Sister:Patricia L. Bennett of Wyoming

Mother of His Children:Mary Fay Collett of Rockwood, TN

Aunt:Faye Collett of Rockwood, TN

And several other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 22, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00

noon at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Friday,

September 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery; 2200

E. Governor John Sevier; Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 with full military honors by the

Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy. Memorial contributions may

be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is

serving the family of Mr. Stephan Charles Collett.

