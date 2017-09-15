Obituaries

Madeline “Sue” Manley, Knoxville

Madeline “Sue” Manley, age 73, a resident of Knoxville, passed away, Thursday, September 14, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.

Sue was born July 27, 1944 in Harriman, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area. She was a Office Manager for the TN Cable Vision.

She loved music and she loved to travel, but most importantly she loved being with her family and friends and spending time with them.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents: Junior and Lila Adcock; by a brother Don Adcock and by a sister Ann Liles Ward.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Doyle Manley of Knoxville; by a son, Eric Manley and husband, Perry of Knoxville; by a nephew, Jamie Liles and wife, Linda of Knoxville; by a special family friend, Becky Orange Dwarshuis and by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Monday, September 18, 2017, between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Manley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

