Mary Jo Hood, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Jo Hood, age 88 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017

at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mary Jo was a Lifelong Member of the Rockwood

United Methodist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a Member of the Eastern Star Lodge #382

in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mary Jo was a Devoted Sister, Aunt, and Friend to all who came in contact

with her along Life’s Journey. She was precede3d in death by Parents: Lloyd & Nola Boles; Husband:

John Ford Hood.

She is survived by:

Brother: Jr. Boles (Betty) of Biloxi, Mississippi

Numerous Brother-in-laws and Sister-in-laws from the Hood Family

Several Beloved Nieces and Nephews

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community, along with Her Church Family

Her Extended Family and Staff at the Victorian Square Assisted Living Facility with whom she dearly

loved.

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, September 18, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am

to 1:00pm at the Rockwood United Methodist Church in Rockwood. Funeral will Follow at 1:00pm with

Dr. David A. Lord, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. The

Family requests in Lieu of Flowers, Memorials can be sent to Rockwood United Methodist Church, P.O.

Box #446, Rockwood, Tennessee or the Winton Chapel Cemetery Fund, 401 S. Chamberlain Ave.

Rockwood, Tennessee in Mary Jo’s Memory.

Evans Mortuary is Serving the Family of Mrs. Mary Jo Hood.

