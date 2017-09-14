Obituaries

Shirley Etta Leonard Patterson, Kingston

Shirley Etta Leonard Patterson, age 89, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Kingston and was a Pharmacy Tech for Rite Aide for 27 years. Shirley was a 42 year member and a beloved past matron of the Kingston Chapter #405, Order of The Eastern Star. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kimble Patterson; parents, Lee & Vada Leonard; brothers, Jack & Charles Leonard; sisters, Virginia Fletcher, June Ellis and Jean Grimms.

SURVIVORS

Children

Lee Patterson & wife, Diane McKeethan of Kingston

Claude Patterson & wife, Susan of Kingston

Grandchildren

Dewayne Patterson & wife, Faith of Clarksville

Danny Patterson & wife, Lachelle of Kingston

Kacey Patterson of Virginia

Ken Starnes of Kingston

Great-grandchildren

Alexis, McKenzie, Brodie, Dustin and B.J.

Great-Great-grandchildren

Daylan and Shane

Sister

Joyce Ward of Portland, OR

Sisters-in-law

June Archuleta of Ohio

Special Friends

Ron Burney and Ken Fuse

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Sunday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements

