Sen. Yager to attend Coach Garry Kreis Memorial Highway sign reveal

(NASHVILLE, Tenn., September 13, 2017) – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) will join State Representatives Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) and John Mark Windle (D-Livingston) in Oliver Springs for a highway dedication honoring Coach Garry Kreis on Friday, September 15.

The highway segment is on State Route 62 in Morgan and Roane Counties, beginning from its intersection with State Route 61 in the City of Oliver Springs and ending at its intersection with Fairview Road in Coalfield, which is approximately four miles long.

Who: Sen. Yager, Rep. Windle, Rep. Calfee and friends and family of the late Coach Kreis

What: “Coach Garry Kreis Memorial Highway” sign reveal

When: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ES

Where: Dollar General 105 Jackson Lane, Oliver Springs, Tenn. 37840

