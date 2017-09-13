Obituaries

Jeremy Trevor Pettet, Clinton

Jeremy Trevor Pettet, age 32 of Clinton passed away on September 10, 2017 at his home in Clinton. He was an avid UT fan and played drums with several bands. He resided with his grandparents, Gene and Lila Pettet.

He is survived by his mother, Theresa Cunningham and husband David; step father, Mark Purdy; sister, Bethanie Langley; nephew, Ryan Langley; niece, Emory Langley; aunt, Deborah Scott; uncles, Edward Pettet & wife Renea, Terrell Pettet & wife Pam; wife, Chinchia Hutson Pettet.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 14, 2017 at First Wesleyan Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

